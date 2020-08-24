Undergraduate researchers unearth 1.5-ton triceratops skull during annual dig in South Dakota

**For a story on a previously-discovered triceratops fossil, watch the video below**

FULTON, Mo. (WJW) — Undergraduate researches from a college in Missouri unearthed a seven-foot-long triceratops skull in South Dakota.

According to a release from Westminster College, three current students and four alumni joined Dr. David Schmidt in June and July for a fossil expedition at Grand River National Grassland.

It’s an annual dig, and groups usually expect to find fragments of dinosaur bone and an occasional complete bone. This time, they dug up a 3,000-pound triceratops skull. Students named the skull “Shady,” after the nearby town of Shadehill.

“It was so exciting … we just didn’t believe it,” said Schmidt. “Now we’re just living the dream out.”

Shady was taken to the Westminster campus, where it will be secured until funds can be raised for restoration.

