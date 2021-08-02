YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of 34 people in the Valley have been arrested, accused of trying to meet children online for sex.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover sting over the past couple of months called “Operation Full Court Press.”

From June 1 through July 29, 14 people were arrested in Columbiana County.

From July 30 through August 1, 20 people were arrested in Mahoning County.

Patrick Adams

Scotty Akins

Brendan Beasor

Ruben Saucedo Beccera

Michael Boyle

Roy Brock III

Raymond Byler

David Collica

Rafael Cortes

Bruce Crawford

Matthew Davis

Brian Evans

Daniel Evans

Randy Fennell

Donald Griffin

William Hebron

Dakota Hoffaker

Randall Keirns

Jay Kelly

Andrei Makarov

Richard McLemore

Daryll McLendon

Phillipe Miguel

Mark Reda

Brian Rogers

Ruben Saucedo

Charles Schell

Gary Seevers

Kenneth Smart

James Smiley

Anthony Smith

Howard Sweitzer

Joseph Whittengham

Mark Young

Nikitas Zirounis

James Smiley, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Matthew Davis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Roy Brock, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Brian Evans, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Miguel Felipe, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Donald Griffin, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Dakota Hoffaker, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Richard McElmore, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Andrei Makarov, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Daryll Mclendon, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Brian Rogers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Ruben Saucedo, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Gary Seevers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Rafael Cortes, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Mark Young, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Scotty Aikens, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Brendan Beasor, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

David Collica, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Mark Reda, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Nikitas Zirounis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

The men are facing multiple charges, including things like attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools, importuning and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

The suspects come from all walks of life including a business owner, truck driver, factory workers and an insurance salesman, among others.