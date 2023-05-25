RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — On a sunny day, in a calm and peaceful place, rifle shots signify that another U.S. veteran is being honored for their service.

But on this day, there are actually three ceremonies.

Three veterans — one from the Army, one from the Navy and one from the Air Force; who all served in time of war — will now be able to rest in peace with their brothers and sisters.

Organizing the services fell into the lap of the city of North Olmsted after a funeral home went out of business a few years ago and left behind 40 boxes of cremated remains.

They had been stored in closet at the at the service department until Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones began the effort to find where these people belonged.

Some of the remains were claimed by family, but the remains of seven veterans were not.

Two were interred last November, and on Thursday, the city, the local VFW, along with the national cemetery brought Air Force veteran Gerald stocks, Army veteran Ervin Folley and Navy veteran Arthur Krell to a place of final rest that they earned from their service.

“We wanted to make sure that we honored the veterans by giving them a proper veteran burial and — with the hard work of our staff and some of our partners and with the assistance here of Rittman national cemetery — we were able to accomplish that.” Mayor Jones said.

There are many reasons why remains aren’t claimed, but in many cases it’s because there was just no family left.

But if you served in any branch of the service, you always have a family.

“We’re all brothers and sisters. It doesn’t make any difference. It’s what we do: We support each other and take care of each other until the end,” North Olmsted VFW member Pat Straley said.

A team in North Olmsted is still trying to confirm the service of two more veterans, and once it’s done, their remains will be brought to Rittman.

It is a place of peace and calm. It is their place. It is where they belong; where they will be cared for and honored.

“We talk a lot about being a grateful nation and I can tell you that our city is a grateful city for all that our veterans do for us,” Mayor Jones said.

All honorably discharged veterans are eligible to be interred in a national cemetery.

Click here for more information about the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.