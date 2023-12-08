MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Christmas came early for a lucky great-grandfather thanks to some help from his daughters, neighbors and strangers who wanted to make this holiday one he’ll never forget.

“It’s hard to explain what the feeling is. You want to cry, you don’t want to cry,” said Gene Ayers, 88, of Mentor-on-the-Lake.

For years, Ayers said it would be nice if his 40-feet-tall tree in the front yard was decorated for the holiday. Ayers planted the tree as a sapling with his grandson for Arbor Day decades ago.

His daughter, Karen Ward, took the special request to social media and was stunned by the immediate response.

“I put it out on social media and the whole community, everyone came and wanted to donate and drop off lights and drop off ornaments and they were Venmo-ing me money because we had to rent the bucket lift,” said Ward.

Cards with handwritten well wishes and other small gifts were also delivered.

“Oh my God, all I can say is thank you,” said Ayers. “It’s unbelievable.”

Kathy Hearn, one of Ayers’ three daughters, called the generosity of the community a gift.

“My dad said he has an early Christmas and it’s just so heartwarming and it’s because of her,” said Hearn, patting her sister on the back.

Shortly after a visit to the hospital that nearly canceled the tree lighting, Ayers was surprised by a crowd of community members at his home ready to watch his dream become reality.

“To know that people care for you. My neighbors, they came here and watched the tree being lit, they were part of it,” said Ayers. “Boy, we have some good neighbors. God bless them.”