CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Twenty-one people were shot, and three died on a holiday weekend Cleveland officials are calling “unacceptable.”

According to Cleveland police reports, officers are investigating 13 separate incidents of gun violence on Monday and Tuesday.

“What occurred over the holiday was unacceptable, senseless gun violence,” Director of Public Safety, Karrie D. Howard, said in a statement. “We all want safe neighborhoods, and together, we must do more.”

One of the fatal shootings took place at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the East 93rd Street and St. Catherine Avenue area. Reports state a 52-year-old man was shot in the back after getting out of his parked car. He was speaking with another man when a third man approached, and the two men began to attack the victim.

One shot him, and both men fled. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men died in a second shooting, which happened at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of East 141st Street. According to reports, a 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshots to his head and body. A 24-year-old man also was shot several times. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Reports state a large group of people were at the scene for a fireworks display when it happened.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information in either of the cases to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can also be provided to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available in each case.

Other shootings include the following:

— A 24-year-old female suffered gunshot wounds to the legs at the upper pavilion at Edgewater Park, according to police. Metroparks police are handling the investigation.

— A 20-year-old male was shot in the head and face, and a 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and stomach in the 4100 block of East 151st Street at 10:15 p.m. Monday.

— A 35-year-old male was shot several times, and a 21-year-old female was shot in the stomach in the 1900 block of East 55th Street around 11:09 p.m. Monday.

— A 31-year-old female was shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in the East 155th Street and St. Clair Avenue area at 11:56 p.m. Monday.

— A 19-year-old male suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the leg, and a 21-year-old was shot in the foot in the 12601 block of Longmead Avenue at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday.

— A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in the East 93rd Street and Union Avenue area at around 12:31 a.m. Tuesday.

— A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm in the East 78th Street and Spafford Road area.

— A 26-year-old male was shot in the arm in the 2100 block of East 43rd Street at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

— A 23-year-old woman was shot in both legs, and a 21-year-old male was shot in the leg in the East 124th Street and Gay Avenue area around 1:01 a.m. Tuesday.

— A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg, a 21-year-old male was shot in the legs, and a 24-year-old male was also shot in the 12000 block of Emery Avenue at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday.

— A 22-year-old female was shot in the thigh in the 10500 block of Park Heights Avenue at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday.

“Cleveland Police investigators have been and will continue to put an enormous amount of effort into solving these recent crimes,” said Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond in a statement. “If you have any information that can assist our detectives, we ask that you reach out.”

Additionally, police report there were 226 calls for service to police-related fireworks activity. The use of fireworks without a permit is prohibited in the city.