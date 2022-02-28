‘Ukrainians will not give up’: Akron pastor prays for family back in Ukraine during first service of Lent

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Hearts were heavy for the first service of Lent at the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in Akron Monday night.

“Our message here is hope because after Lent comes Easter,” said Rev. Vsevolod Shevchuk, known by his parishioners as “Father Sal”.

Father Sal said he is still in disbelief of the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine.

“My parents, my wife’s family, everyone is in Ukraine. I have my friends there, I grew up in Ukraine,” said Father Sal.

Father Sal came to the United States when he was 17. He took over as pastor of the church in 2013.

Father Sal said many parishioners are second and third generation Ukrainians.

“Don’t underestimate the power of prayer. Prayer can be more powerful than bullets. We are asking everybody to just pray,” said Father Sal.

The church will have a special service Wednesday at 6 p.m. dedicated to peace in Ukraine. The church will be open to people of all denominations.

“If you want to support, come and pray with us. Stand with us and raise your voice in petitioning God,” said Father Sal.

The church is also accepting monetary donations to help the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom.

“I know for sure that Ukrainians will not give up. They will fight. They will fight until they die,” said Father Sal.

