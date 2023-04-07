LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals is in its final days of labor and delivery care at UH Lake West.

The hospital group announced in February that labor and delivery services would be moving to UH TriPoint. The transition date is April 15.

OB/GYN providers will still offer women’s services at UH Lake West.

The move is part of a $25 million investment for UH Lake West and UH TriPoint.

The birthing center at UH TriPoint is getting a complete renovation that includes upgrades to all 14 labor and delivery suites, along with two C-section suites.

UH TriPoint is also adding a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

In addition, four Level 2 NICU suites will be added, according to UH, with the potential to expand in the future. According to UH, Level 2 NICUs provide advanced care for babies born prematurely who are recovering from more serious health problems.

Once renovations are finished, UH TriPoint will begin the process of upgrading to a Level 2 Maternal and Neonatal Care Center, which adds specialty care.

UH Lake West New Surgical Waiting Room Rendering, Courtesy: University Hospitals

Over at UH Lake West, they’re undergoing other changes.

A $23.7 million modernization project at UH Lake West Medical Center over the course of the next few years will include:

A completely new hybrid cardiac and vascular lab for UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.

A high-complexity endoscopy/bronchoscopy suite for UH Digestive Health Institute.

Renovation of the surgery waiting room and expansion of surgery areas such as pre-op and recovery, with two new elevators for surgical patient transfer.

Relocation of hospital administration for easier access by visitors.

It is the first major renovation at UH Lake West since 2005.

Employees at UH Lake West were given the opportunity to transition to positions at other UH hospitals, according to University Hospitals.