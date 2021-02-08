UH shares photos of 3 local frontline caregivers sent to Super Bowl LV

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Three frontline caregivers watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns sent Dr. Rana Hejal, Medical Director of UH Cleveland Medical Center’s Medical Intensive Care Unit, Rolando Mirandilla, registered nurse at UH Parma Medical Center, and Catherine Wilson, emergency room assistant nurse manager at UH Cleveland Medical Center, to the game.

They were chosen by UH leadership to recognize their committment to the community, professional sacrifices, and overall impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University Hospitals tweeted photos of the three Sunday.

"We are so thankful for the generosity of the @NFL and Cleveland @Browns in honoring our dedicated, resilient and compassionate caregivers who have sacrificed so much during this long and challenging pandemic." Learn more: https://t.co/m185o7mMnv pic.twitter.com/Ci01kw9hTQ — University Hospitals (@UHhospitals) February 7, 2021

“We are so very proud that Rana, Catherine and Rolando will represent UH’s amazing health care workers at the Super Bowl,” said Dr. Dan Simon, Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President of UH Cleveland Medical Center.

The three also received complementary airfare and hotel accomodations.

Health care workers from around the country took part in various Super Bowl festivities.

All health care workers attending Super Bowl LV completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa Bay.