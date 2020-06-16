UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital ranks among best in the country

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital was ranked among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals on the latest list from U.S. News and World Report.

The medical facility, located on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, earned honors across eight medical and surgical specialties.

“We are proud to be regarded as a national leader in pediatric health care by the prestigious U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings,” said Marlene Miller, MD, MSc, Pediatrician-in-Chief, University Hospitals and Chair, Department of Pediatrics at UH Rainbow, in a news release. “This recognition honors the quality and depth of services at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, and says much about our dedicated caregivers who spend their days working to improve the health of our children.”

U.S. News started its best children’s hospitals rankings in 2007, and relies on clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists.

“Health care delivery is evolving, perhaps more noticeably now than ever before as the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically accelerated telehealth offerings and consumer acceptance,” said Patti DePompei, RN, MSN, President, UH Rainbow and UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital. “What will never change is our focus on providing patient- and family-centered care, from annual well-visits to emergency surgery, and our unwavering devotion to the community we serve.”