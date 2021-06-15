UH Rainbow and Cleveland Clinic Children’s ranked among nation’s best children’s hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Children’s have been ranked among the nation’s top hospitals.

This is from the 2021-22 U.S. News and World Report, which evaluates hospitals based on specialties.

UH Rainbow ranks among the top 50 children’s hospitals in 8 specialties.

“We are proud to again be recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country, as these rankings honor the highest quality and depth of services University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s has to offer,” says Marlene Miller, MD, MSc, Pediatrician-in-Chief, University Hospitals and Chair, Department of Pediatrics at UH Rainbow.

UH Rainbow received top marks for specialties including orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes & endocrinology, cancer, urology, neonatology, nephrology, and gastroenterology & GI surgery.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s received top rankings in 10 specialties: Cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” said Karen Murray, M.D., chair of Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “This is a reflection of our dedicated caregivers who serve to improve the health of children, from routine care to the most specialized care for the child and their family.”