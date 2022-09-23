RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals is making some changes. Labor and delivery services at UH Portage Medical Center are being moved to UH Geauga Medical Center.

They say it will create a “regional hub” that will provide “the best outcomes and experiences for mothers and newborns.”

The transition is happening soon on Nov. 12, 2022.

According to a press release from University Hospitals, persistent workforce shortages that became widespread after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it difficult for UH to provide the resources needed.

They say consolidating the labor and delivery teams will create the highest level of care for mothers, babies and their families.

“University Hospitals remains fully committed to providing the very best care for expectant mothers and their babies,” said Patti DePompei, RN, MSN, President, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and UH MacDonald Women’s hospitals. “Our providers will work directly with patients to coordinate labor and delivery care at UH Geauga Medical Center. Our top priorities are ensuring a positive birth experience that begins with the support of our dedicated and talented labor and delivery staff.”

Those working in labor and delivery at UH Portage will no longer have employment in Ravenna in the department. UH says they “will have the option to find other opportunities at UH Portage or transfer to UH Geauga or other facilities within the health system.”

UH does not say how many people the move affects who work at the hospitals.

UH Portage will continue to offer women and children’s services including OB/GYN physician and midwife care, GYN surgical, and breastfeeding and lactation services.

In 2023, UH will establish the UH Portage Breast Health Center. Positions also will be available at UH Ahuja Medical Center where a new labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit will open next summer.