UH pauses kidney transplants for two weeks after patient receives kidney meant for another person

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals on Wednesday confirmed to FOX 8 News that it’s pausing kidney transplant surgeries for two weeks after announcing earlier this summer a patient received a kidney meant for another person.

“It was an important update regarding the next step in our expansive response to the unfortunate error that occurred in July in our kidney program,” UH said in a statement.

UH said the pause in kidney transplant surgeries will enable the hospital to “fully implement protocols and processes that will enhance quality of care.”

According to University Hospitals, it does not anticipate any significant delays in patient care due to this pause as no kidney transplants were scheduled during the 14-day period.

“We fully understand how important the kidney transplant program is to the community. The actions we are taking build on more than 50 years of transplant experience and more than 3,000 kidney transplants. We look forward to resuming full transplant procedures within the next two weeks.” -University Hospitals

In July, UH announced a transplant recipient got a kidney that was intended for another patient.

At the time of that announcement, UH said the kidney was compatible and the patient was recovering as expected while the other patient’s transplant was delayed.