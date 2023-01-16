(WJW) – University Hospitals is stepping in to deter car thieves from stealing its employees’ vehicles.

It’s a step that many local communities are taking amid a nationwide trend targeting 2009-2021 model Kias and Hyundais that use a physical key to start the ignition.

According to UH, six vehicles have recently been targeted in UH Cleveland Medical Center parking lots.

Now, hospital officials say they’re giving out anti-theft steering locks to employees who own Kias and Hyundais.

“UH is being proactive and the UH Police Department will soon provide these steering locks to our employees,” UH said in a statement.

Other Northeast Ohio communities, including Eastlake, Mentor-on-the-Lake and Westlake, have also given out steering locks to drivers.