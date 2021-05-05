UFO reports surge nationwide: Ohio ranked in top states for sightings

CLEVELAND (WJW) — UFO reports have surged during this past year and Ohio is again one of the top ten states for sightings.

In one report, a man in Lakeview, Ohio, shared his video of a UFO that has law enforcement, pilots and even UFO investigators stumped.

“Whatever that object is, it’s made many appearances over the U.S. lately,” said Rob Swiatek, an investigator and board member of MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network.

Swiatek also shared new information about what Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, might have actually seen soaring over Lake Travis in Texas this past March.

Additionally, we’re learning more about the forthcoming report from intelligence agencies concerning UFOs that is supposed to be released in June.

Images and video of UFOs captured by U.S. Naval crew members have already gone viral.

“I’m a firm believer in UFOs,” said Mayfield. “It’s real, I saw it. I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures so now people don’t think I’m as crazy.”

As part of the coronavirus relief bill signed by former President Donald Trump in early January, intelligence agencies were given 180 days to declassify documents and share what they know about UFOs.