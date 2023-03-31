Editor’s note: Watch previously aired video above on the 911 calls made during the Nashville school shooting

(WJW) — UFC legend Conor McGregor shared this thoughts in response to the horrific shooting in a Nashville private school on March 27.

McGregor on Thursday tweeted that he “would like to see armed protection at each school” in the nation, according to a FOX News report.

The tweet comes days after six people were shot and killed at The Covenant School in Tennessee.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the six victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus (9), Hallie Scruggs (9), William Kinney (9), Cynthia Peak (61), Dr. Katherine Koonce (60) and Mike Hill (61).

McGregor went on to say he has had his “own armed guard present” at his children’s school, and said if the Covenant shooter were to enter his daughter’s house of learning, damage would be been slim, if at all, the FOX News report says.

“If she shot her way into that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down,” he said. “Saving those children’s lives. May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!”

The shooter was met by two officers on the second floor and fatally shot down. Those officers have since been identified as Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran.