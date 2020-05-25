UConn student wanted in two murders last spotted in Pennsylvania

WILLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are looking for a 23-year-old man believed to be connected to two Connecticut slayings.

Connecticut troopers say Peter Manfredonia is suspected in a deadly assault in Willington on Friday and a homicide in Derby on Sunday morning.

He’s believed to be armed with several weapons. Police say a stolen car Manfredonia had been driving was found in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border Sunday afternoon.

The Connecticut Post reports that Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School and a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in finance and mechanical engineering.

