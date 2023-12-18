**Related Video Above: A look at holiday travel at Hopkins Airport from Thanksgiving weekend.**

(WJW) — One company is opening up private plane travel to those who don’t have millions in their bank account.

Digital platform KinectAir is offering a more affordable option for those interested in booking a private plane.

“KinectAir is ‘Opening the Skies’ by making private flight available to a larger demographic,” Katie Buss, Co-CEO of the company, told FOX Television Stations in a statement.

Buss said that due to the company’s app, which allows people to quickly create an itinerary and nab a seat on an open airplane, it’s being called the “Uber of Flying.” And Buss didn’t push back against the moniker either.

“Like Uber, we have an easy-to-use app and prices are displayed up front – clear, easy, transparent,” she said in the statement to FOX. “We applaud Uber’s efforts in transforming the way people think about personal mobility. We want to do the same thing, but in that 50-500 mile sweet spot, flying direct from the local airport down the street means more comfort, more personalization, more joy, and perhaps most importantly, more time with the ones you love.”

Newly-introduced empty-leg flights (which offer flexible travelers a spot on flights that would otherwise be without passengers) are now available for as low as $120 per seat.

“We’re luxury at pocket-friendly prices,” the company said.

While many celebrities who frequently fly via private jet receive criticism due to high carbon emissions, the company told FOX in a statement they work hard to utilize “fuel-efficient aircraft types. The reduced cost of fuel not only means a cost savings for the passenger, but also means a greener flight.”

The company also said they are continuing to tinker with their app, and make it even more efficient.