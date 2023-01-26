(WJW) – Someone must have been really hungry during a college basketball game Wednesday night because an Uber Eats driver walked right onto the court to make his McDonald’s delivery.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Abby Schnable, an Uber Eats delivery driver tried to walk onto the court early in the second half of Duquesne’s men’s basketball game against Loyola Chicago.

The moment quickly went viral on social media. Uber Eats even chimed in on the conversation on Twitter saying, “The absolute most,” after Barstool Sports tweeted, “UberEats driver doing the absolute most. Gotta give him 5 stars plus a big tip. No other option.”

According to Schnable, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said it was the “craziest thing he’s ever seen.”

“I really didn’t see it, that’s how crazy it is,” Dambrot said. “I just saw the video after the game. Our guys were dying laughing in [the locker room]. Guy had a job to do. He did his job well.”

One of the officials did see the man try to come onto the court and waved him away, Schnable said. He started walking back on the court once again when the officials had to stop the game.

According to Schnable, the delivery person was finally united with his customer and the video board showed the student with the food cheering as the McDonald’s had finally been delivered.