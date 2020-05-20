Uber driver shot in Cleveland, family offering $5,000 reward for answers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The family of 68-year-old Cedric King is speaking out as he remains in critical condition at University Hospitals.

“We’re just hurt right now. Shocked, and in disbelief,” said his niece Sharee King.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, and lives near MLK Boulevard and Woodstock Avenue on the east side of Cleveland, says he saw the moments around 3 a.m., Tuesday, when King was shot in an attempted carjacking after dropping off an Uber rider according to police.

“The other guy got out of the car, they went up here to the corner and I heard like four or five shots then they came back, jumped in the car, with the lights off, turned around and went back headed down toward Morris Black,” the witness said.

Police say King was shot in the chest and was able to drive himself to the hospital.

“It’s hard right now because the first thing that the family did was rush down to the hospital yesterday when we found out, but due to COVID-19 we’re not able to see him,” said Sharee.

“For them to do that is really cruel, it’s really cruel especially while this coronavirus is going around. Everybody hurting,” said the witness.

People who live in the area say this and other kinds of illicit activity worry them, especially an area with a park and where kids live. They are asking for more police presence.

King’s family wants answers and is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

“For my uncle to be out driving an Uber and doing his job and just trying to help people get to where they need to be in the early hours of the morning, it’s very disheartening and it’s disturbing that that’s just where we’ve come to now,” Sharee said.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not made any arrests at this time. the family encourages anyone who may know something to call Cleveland police, third district detectives or Crimestoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously.