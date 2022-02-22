Uber driver, mother-of-4 begged for her life before being shot, killed

(WTRF) — A mother of four, who was an Uber driver, was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Christi Spicuzza, 38, was found in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 12, about a mile away from where her vehicle was, in Pitcairn, according to Pitcairn police. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Spicuzza’s family reported her missing on February 11 when she didn’t return home after taking several Uber fares the night before.

KDKA obtained a criminal complaint which says Spicuzza had a dashcam in her vehicle and that the man she picked up held a gun to the back of her head and told Spicuzza to keep driving.

In the video, according to KDKA, Spicuzza can be heard saying, “I’m begging you, I have four kids. Come on; I have a family,” with the suspect – identified as Calvin Crew- responding, “I have a family too, do what I say and everything will be all right.”

The criminal complaint says that’s when the video ended.

Crew, 22, was later arrested and charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.