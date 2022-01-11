Uber driver, Lyft driver carjacked by young females in Cleveland, police report

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police reports reveal two separate instances of young females carjacking Uber/Lyft drivers in Cleveland.

The first incident took place Dec. 27, when police were called to the corner of West 65th Street and Lorain Avenue after a man’s car had been taken at gunpoint.

On scene, police learned the victim was a Lyft driver who had recently picked up three females on West 28th Street who had requested a ride to Colgate Avenue and West 73rd. When the car, a black Ford Flex, arrived at the destination, the female sitting behind the driver’s seat got out and pointed a gun at the driver, saying “We need this get out.” The victim was also directed to leave his cell phone before they drove off.

The cell phone and car were reportedly recovered the next day, police said.

The Lyft ride was reportedly ordered by someone with the name of “Ma-hinyah.”

An Uber driver also described “young women” as suspects during a carjacking that reportedly took place on New Year’s Day.

The Uber driver told police he picked up a female under the name of “Princess” and drove her to Parkway Drive. Once stopped, she asked the man to help her find her keys in the back seat. At that point three females, one of whom had a rock, rushed the vehicle. All four females got in and sped away.

Police reported the driver’s car was later recovered, found on East 123rd Street. The suspects were not found.

Carjackings continue to be an issue in Cleveland — with an off-duty police officer recently killed during one on New Year’s Eve — and Uber and Lyft drivers are also reportedly at high risk throughout the country.

Anyone who has information on these incidents should reach out to Cleveland police at 216-623-5492