SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — An Uber driver told city police she was carjacked by a man with a gun.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the Brooklyn woman picked up the man along Eddy Road in Cleveland, according to a news release.

The man showed a firearm and told her to leave her SUV, a Kia Sorento. Then he drove away. The woman was not injured. Police later met with her near the intersection of Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road.

Officers later found the vehicle, which had a tracking device, near Saywell Avenue in Cleveland. It was operating, but abandoned, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.