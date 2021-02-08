Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Police Department continues to investigate after a 50-year-old Uber driver was carjacked early Sunday morning.

This comes after two rideshare drivers were violently carjacked in Garfield Heights. Parma police said they do not know if the three suspects they arrested were involved in similar crimes in other cities.

The victim picked up three males from a hotel in Independence and took them to Stumph Road in Parma. Police said as they reached their destination, one of the males pulled out a gun, pointed it at the driver’s head and ordered him out of the car.

The victim complied and the three drove off in his vehicle.

Parma police notified other area departments and Parma Heights officers spotted the stolen car on Pearl Road and Twin Lakes Drive. It sped away and onto the Interstate 480 eastbound ramp, where the car was damaged.

(Photo courtesy: Parma police)

Two males ran from the car, while one male and three females stayed. Police said they were all juveniles. A loaded .40 caliber handgun was found under the driver’s seat.

Parma Heights police, Brooklyn police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol helped arrest the two suspects who ran.

The three males, ages 16 and 17, were taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and the three females, ages 14 and 15, were released to their parents.