Uber driver attacked by passengers in Garfield Heights

Editor’s Note: The video above is about an Uber driver who was shot in Cleveland.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Garfield Heights police are looking for suspects in a violent attack on an Uber driver.

The 48-year-old Uber driver picked up a group of four men in the 5520 block of Cumberland Dr. Friday night, January 15, around 9:30 p.m.

All of them were in the back seat of the woman’s 2020 Kia Forte.

They asked to be taken to a location on Oakview Blvd, about a mile and a half away.

The driver says the men started attacking her when she began driving.

She says all four of them choked and punched her.

They were trying to get her to stop the car, according to a police report.

Eventually they got the car stopped and threw the driver to the ground.

She ran for help. Her cell phone and wallet were still in the car.

“Some lady just came knocking at my door and said she got carjacked, said they beat her up,” a man told a 911 operator.

The 911 operator sent emergency responders to the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

She is expected to be okay.

The stolen vehicle was recovered Monday at E. 152nd and Waterloo Rd.

Police do not have a clear suspect description.

If you have any information, call 911.