PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The pressure is mounting for General Motors to get a deal done with the United Auto Workers Union after two deals with Ford and Stellantis have been struck.

“UAW members across the country just showed the entire world the power that workers have when they go on strike,” UAW President Shawn Fain said.

Fain and UAW members across the country are celebrating what is being labeled as a second record-breaking contract, securing 25% general wage increases after 44 days of negotiations with Stellantis.

“We’re shutting down the strike line tonight, everyone gets to go home and everyone goes back to work on Monday,” UAW Local 573 President Mike Kalman said.

UAW is voting to approve its tentative deal with Ford Motor that also include 25% general wage increases, and above $40 per hour for top-scale assembly plant workers by the end of the contract in 2028. The starting rate moves to above $30 per hour.

UAW is now putting the pedal to the floor in attempts to get a deal with GM done. On Saturday, workers walked out at GM’s largest North American plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, which could lead to more plants moving to strike if a deal is not reached soon.

More than 250 workers have been laid off in Parma since the start of the strike in mid-September. Local 1005 President Dan Schwartz feels like the pressure is ratcheting up now that two out of three deals are done, leaving a very busy week ahead.

“Are we encouraged? I can’t say we are, we’re not,” Schwartz said via telephone. “We just you know, it is what it is. I know they’ve been at the bargaining table, late yesterday and today. Do I expect to hear something today? No.”

Schwartz knows the wheels are in motion for a deal but said Local 1005 will be keeping a close eye on what happens in case it is asked to join the strike.

“We’re in standby mode still, ready to do what we need to do if we’re called upon,” Schwartz said.