U.S. Postal Service to place paw print stickers on mailboxes to prevent dog attacks

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The U.S. Postal Service is starting a new program in hopes of prevent dog attacks on postal workers.

The local post office will place a paw print sticker on mailboxes where dogs are in the immediate area, according to a news release from the U.S.P.S. on Tuesday. An orange sticker means a dog lives at that address and a yellow sticker means a dog lives next door.

“The Postal Service continually works to find creative ways to reduce dog bites, which remain a serious concern for our carriers. Dog bite prevention efforts add an additional level of safety awareness for USPS employees, our customers, and other public service organizations,” U.S.P.S. said in the news release.

The U.S. Postal Service said the PAWS Program may help dog owners avoid liability in the event of an attack.

Customers can contact their local postmaster to have the stickers removed.

