WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA will testify Tuesday in Washington, D.C. over the East Palestine train derailment.

The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment, Manufacturing and Critical Materials will meet to discuss the train derailment.

Columbiana County Health Commissioner Wesley Vins, as well as officials from the U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA will testify.

U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson began the meeting, saying that this hearing is all for the people of East Palestine.

Ranking Member of the Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Environment, Manufacturing, & Critical Minerals Paul Tonko said that the derailment is a stark reminder of our country’s environmental laws.

Debra Shore of the EPA said that the health and safety of residents is most important. Shore said that the EPA has been working with all partners on a daily basis on the ground of East Palestine.

Shore said that air testing and indoor screenings have happened and that they are requiring Norfolk Southern to expand its testing methods. Approximately 600 homes have been tested thus far.

If the Norfolk Southern does not follow through with EPA orders, Shore said that punitive damages will occur at three times the original value.

Anne Vogel of the Ohio EPA said that the robust soil removal from the Ohio EPA

Columbiana County Health Commissioner Wesley Vins said that they are working with East Liverpool City Hospital to provide a clinic for East Palestine residents. Vins said that rail safety and a health clinic in East Palestine is what he wishes to see, as well as more expansive water testing.

Shore said that the EPA responded to the derailment within hours. Shore said that 23 multilayered monitoring, testing sites have been made throughout the community.

