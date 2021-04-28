U.S. News report names these Northeast Ohio high schools among Top 20 in the state

**Related Video Above: Stark County high school student organizes prom dress giveaway**

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The 2021 U.S. News and World Report rankings for best high schools have arrived and Northeast Ohio has pulled several Top 20 spots in the state.

From a review of more than 24,000 public high schools nationally, the Northeast Ohio school faring the best was Solon High School, which scored No. 172 in the country and No. 5 in the state (down from its 4th place finish last year).

It is important to note — especially as the coronavirus pandemic left so many schools scrambling last year — that the data used in this year’s U.S. News and World Report rankings were pulled from the 2019-2019 school year.

The publication considered the following factors when putting together its rankings: college curriculum options, math and reading proficiency, college preparedness, graduation rates and underserved student performance.

Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati nabbed the No. 1 spot in the Buckeye state, ranking No. 112 nationally.

Other Northeast Ohio schools to rank in the state’s Top 20 include Chagrin Falls High School at No. 8, Hudson High School at No. 10, Rocky River High School at 11th, Aurora High School coming in at 13th, Bay High School at No. 17, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School at 18th and Orange High School ranking No. 20.

Find the full U.S. News and World Report rankings right here.