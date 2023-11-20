*Attached video: Cleveland Air Show 2023 takes flight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The United States Navy Blue Angels will be headlining the 2024 Cleveland National Air Show on Labor Day weekend.

Presented by Discount Drug Mart, the Air Show is an annual tradition that is held at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Six “Blues” demonstration pilots will have a one-hour, choreographed presentation, including the four-plane Diamond Formation and solo maneuvers, according to a press release from the Cleveland National Air Show.

Two U.S. Navy Blue Angels members, Blue Angel #7 LT Connor O’Donnell and Blue Angel #8 LCDR Brian Vaught, will be in Cleveland Tuesday in preparation for the 2024 Air Show. They are expected to do a flyover in F/A-18 Super Hornet aircrafts and are expected to land around 12:45 p.m.

“We are thrilled to host the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for their pre-season visit,” Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell said. “This is a great way to kick off the 2024 Air Show season.”

