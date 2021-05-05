U.S. Marshals task force surpasses 50,000 arrests

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The arrest of a rape suspect marks the 50,000th arrest for the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force over the last 18 years.

Brannon Newell, 20, was wanted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition for a victim under the age of 6, according to the Marshals. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a home on Maple Avenue NE in Canton.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was created in June 2003 in memory of Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, who was killed by a fugitive. It now consists of eight divisions across the region, working with more than 100 agencies.

“Violent crime and its perpetrators will always be one of the evil parts of our society, but the partnership between these law enforcement agencies and the community will be what continues to combat that evil,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release on Wednesday.

“The success of this task force is due to the unparalleled working relationship that has been built over the years with the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and the incredible partnership into the communities we serve.”

Since its creation, the task force has cleared more than 70,000 warrants and arrested more than 1,700 people for homicide. It’s also seized more than 2,200 firearms, 47,000 rounds of ammunition and $4.4 million.

Last year, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force started a new unit to locate endangered and missing children. Operation Safety Net has found 35 children between the ages of 13 and 18. The Marshals said about 20 percent were tied to human trafficking cases.