U.S. Marshals, sheriff’s office offer $10K for help to close missing child case

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will help solve a missing child case.

Glenna Jean White was 17 when she went missing in 2009 in Smith Township, Ohio.

After searching for White for years, officials are still not able to find her. However, the case was reopened in March of 2020 when the sheriff’s office received a tip while working on an unrelated matter.

During the course of its investigation, the task force gathered enough evidence to indict 51-year-old Robert Lindsey Moore for White’s murder.

Moore was arrested Dec. 17, 2021, in Alliance, Ohio on charges of aggravated murder and murder, along with repeat violent offender specifications.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski stated, “When our detective uncovered this case he knew it would be a long road to where we are today, but we know this isn’t the end of the road, there is more work to be done and we have some hard working investigators who are not going to give up on this case until justice is brought to those involved.”

Moore had been convicted decades earlier of involuntary manslaughter in Stark County, Ohio, for the death of Virginia Lecorchick, 22, of Alliance, who had been beaten to death. Her body was recovered from Berlin Lake July 10, 1993. Moore was arrested two days later and served 15 years in prison.

Officials are asking anyone with any information that leads to White’s location to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 296-8626.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the USMS via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.