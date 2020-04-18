U.S. Marshals Service looking for man accused of murdering pregnant mother

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Ohio’s statewide teachers union, along with local union leaders, are calling on Governor DeWine to keep schools closed for the rest of the year.

“In preparing for my meeting with my other union leaders around our district, I heard the governor’s announcement. I was just taken back,” said Shari Obrenski, President of the Cleveland Teachers Union.

As Governor Mike DeWine offered more insight on how officials plan to move forward with reopening the state, Obrenski voiced her concerns.

“We are very appreciative of all the steps they’ve taken to this point. However, we want the governor and others to be aware that we need to be very careful about the prospect of reopening school buildings too soon,” said Obrenski.

According to Obrenski, Cleveland schools would only have 14 days left in the school year if they returned on May 4.

On the statewide level, similar concerns were raised.

“We’ll be contacting the governor’s office with a checklist of what we would need in schools for conditions to be safe for students and teachers to return. It does not seem practical that we can have a safe return to physical classrooms this school year,” said OFT President Melissa Cropper in a statement.

Obrenskis believes that when students eventually return to school buildings, classes will look very different.