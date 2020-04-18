U.S. Marshals Service looking for man accused of murdering pregnant mother

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of U.S. Marshals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for Kemari James.

According to a press release, the 27-year-old is wanted for the shooting death of La’Nesha Workman. The pregnant mother of two was found dead by police.

It reportedly happened in the 1600 block of Ogden Ave NW in Youngstown.

James is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED. Reward money is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral