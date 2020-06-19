Breaking News
U.S. Marshals search for suspect in murder of Akron 18-year-old

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for the suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford.

Crawford, a recent North High School graduate, was in the car with her grandmother when she was shot and killed. It happened Sunday afternoon at Howard and West North streets in Akron.

On Thursday, the Akron Police Department identified the suspect in her murder as 17-year-old Adarus Black. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Adarus Black
Adarus Black

Akron police said 18-year-old Jaion Bivins, who faces charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, is cooperating with the investigation. Janisha George, 24, turned herself in to the police department with her attorney Friday morning, according to police. She was wanted for obstructing justice.

Police identify suspects in Akron teen’s murder, say shooting was likely case of mistaken identity

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Info can also be submitted online here. Tips can remain anonymous.

Family starts fundraiser to cover funeral expenses for murdered Akron teen

