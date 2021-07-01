U.S. Marshals find two missing children in Cleveland

**In the video, above, see how Amanda Berry is helping U.S. Marshals find missing people**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday announced it, along with Cleveland police, found two missing children in two separate cases.

A 12-year-old girl, who had been reported as an endangered runaway, was found in Cleveland’s Second District on June 29, authorities said. She had been missing about a month.

Then, on June 30, a 14-year-old girl in Parma who was reported missing this past Saturday was found near E. 93rd and Euclid Ave. Police say she was turned over to her parents.

The U.S. Marshals Service said since October of 2020, it and its law enforcement partners have located and recovered 35 missing or endangered children across northern Ohio.

“The importance of locating and recovering these children can’t be understated. Helping them return to a safe environment is paramount. The excellent and dedicated work of our deputies and local partners continues to make a difference for these children and our community,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.