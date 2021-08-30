U.S. Marshals asking for help to find 3 Akron-area teens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help in finding three missing teens from the Akron area.

Investigators began looking for them on August 9 as part of Operation Safe Space.

The cases are not connected to each other and all three are believed to be in the Akron area.

15-year-old Zamaria Hill was last seen on January 14 in Barberton. She is 5’07” and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

14-year-old Cyncere Franklin was last seen on August 3 near Copley Road. She’s 5’07” and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

15-year-old Sarah Jo Clark was last seen on August 3 in Brunswick. She’s 5’05” and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous.

Operation Safe Space, which is a joint operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department, has recovered 23 missing or high-risk juveniles from the Akron area.

Additional information through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be found here.

