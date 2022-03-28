CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators have arrested a local man charged with assaulting a police officer.

Steven Feckley, Jr., 29, was wanted by U.S. Marshals, Elyria police and Cleveland police for felonious assault on an officer. He also had arrest warrants through Eastlake police, Strongsville police, Brooklyn police and the Ohio Parole Authority.

Task force members found Feckley in the 7800 block of Grace Avenue in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Investigators say he eventually surrendered after initially barricading himself in the home.