CLEVELAND (WJW) – U.S. Marshals arrested two suspects wanted for aggravated murder in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Buckeye Avenue for reported gunfire on Jan. 16.

Investigators found a 38-year-old victim dead with gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the victim and three women allegedly got into an argument in a gas station parking lot. Investigators say one of the women made a phone call and a man showed up at the scene.

The victim was then shot and killed, investigators say.

Tuesday morning, U.S. Marshals went to an apartment in the 17500 block of Euclid Avenue to arrest the suspects.

Investigators say occupants barricaded the door, but U.S. Marshals eventually got inside and arrested 24-year-old Amira Duncan and 27-year-old Dajhawn Taylor.

They were wanted for aggravated murder.

“The Cleveland Division of Police, Homicide Division, solves another case due to their diligent efforts. We will continue to work closely with the Cleveland Division of Police to remove these violent offenders from the streets of Cleveland,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Only Duncan and Taylor have been charged in the case so far, U.S. Marshals say.