U.S. Marshals announce Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Fugitive Safe Surrender (FSS) Hotline has been created to give suspects the ability to surrender and begin re-entry services in Cleveland.

The FSS Hotline has been established to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Office, over 75,000 fugitives have voluntarily surrendered across the nation since 2005.

In a press release, United States Marshal Pete Elliott said, “This program offers a great opportunity to deal with past issues and move forward, as well as provides services that will help participants be successful in the long run. I am grateful for the community partnerships that have made this program possible.”

Persons with outstanding warrants are encouraged to call the hotline at 1-877-FSS-USMS for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.