AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 26-year-old woman wanted in a January 2022 murder along 12th Street Southwest has been caught in Mexico.

Leslie Lopez, 26, failed to appear in court on a charge of aggravated murder, and was wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Friday news release from U.S. Marshals.

Lopez is suspected of being involved in a Jan. 29, 2022, shooting in the 2100 block of 12th Street Southwest. A 26-year-old man was shot on his front porch just before midnight. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

On Friday morning, Mexican authorities collaborated with U.S. Marshals to apprehend Lopez in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, using information gathered by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Summit County.

She is now in a county jail in Laredo, Texas, awaiting extradition to Ohio.

“The reach of the United States Marshals Service is nationwide, as well as international,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “We have outstanding partnerships all over the world that will assist us in arresting our most violent fugitives.”