U.S. Marshal shot in the line of duty now ‘back home and doing well’

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The member of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force shot in Canton Wednesday night is now home and doing well, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Elliot said the suspect, Aaron Pierre Thomas, 33, is in critical condition as of this point.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), the Canton Police SWAT Team and Deputies from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1700 block of Regent Ave. Wednesday evening where fugitive Thomas was believed to be hiding.

He was wanted by the Danville Police Department in Virginia. Officials say they believe he fled from Virginia to Ohio and was actively hiding from law enforcement.

Members of the task force had cornered the fugitive in a home, when he reportedly came out shooting multiple rounds at law enforcement, who fired back at him. Marshals say Thomas was shot and wounded as well, and was administered first aid on the scene.

WJW photo

Thomas had reportedly in the past said he wanted to die by suicide by cop, Elliott said.

BCI is now handling the investigation of this incident.