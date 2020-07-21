U.S. Department of Labor cites Ohio healthcare facilities after 7 employees hospitalized with COVID-19

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) – Three area healthcare facilities owned by healthcare company OHNH EMP LLC have been fined following a string of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reported today.

The three nursing homes, Pebble Creek Healthcare Center in Akron, Salem West Healthcare Center and Salem North Healthcare Center both in Salem, were cited with “failing to develop a comprehensive written respiratory protection program and failing to provide medical evaluations to determine employees’ ability to use a respirator in the workplace,” OSHP said in a statement today.

After seven company employees were hospitalized with coronavirus, OSHA investigated each property, resulting in the citations.

Fines could total as much as $40,482 in penalties OSHA said in a press release.

“OSHA’s investigation found that, although the company was making efforts to protect its employees from the coronavirus, it had not fully implemented an appropriate respiratory protection program,” OSHA Cleveland Area Office Director Howard Eberts said in a statement. “Employers are and will continue to be responsible for providing a workplace free of serious recognized hazards. In issuing this citation, OSHA relied on one of its preexisting standards that protect workers from the coronavirus.”

The company now has 15 business days to comply with the citations.

