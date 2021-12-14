U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan talks to FOX 8 about his run for US Senate

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 Anchor Joe Toohey sat down with U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan to talk about his run for U.S Senate.

Ryan calls himself an “Ohio Democrat,” making the case he’s not your typical democrat, like his coastal colleagues, as he’s taking a stand against defunding the police and mandating vaccines.

The 10-term democratic congressman from Trumbull County is running in a state where Republican Donald Trump prevailed in the 2016 Presidential Election and the 2020 Presidential Election.

He says he’s running a middle-of-the-road campaign and boasts of his ability to say “no” to Democrats.

“You gotta be able to reach across the aisle,” Ryan said during the interview. “You gotta be able to tell your own party, which I have, and tell the Democrats, ‘no.’ And you’ve gotta be able to work with Republicans.”

He’s been ranked, in the last two congresses, in the top 10 percent of most bipartisan members of the congress in the whole House of Representatives.

To a voter who is frustrated with recent high costs, he says that’s why they’ve cut taxes for the working class, are limiting childcare costs and providing free pre-school.

He’s passionate about moving supply chains back to the United States, and back to Ohio, and he says he supports high tariffs on China.

“Trump wasn’t wrong on everything,” Ryan said. “The issue of China, he was right on.”

Ryan also isn’t afraid to speak up on issues where he disagrees with President Biden, including how he handled withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and dealing with China in a “soft way.”

He plans to continue to push the Biden administration toward investing in the U.S.

Does he expect an endorsement from Biden? For now, he’s focused on running his race and not even thinking about an endorsement yet, although he recently snagged official approval from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

For campaign sake, he’ll focus on resuscitating Ohio’s manufacturing base and stressing the importance of using the recently passed infrastructure bill to rebuild Ohio.

To his opponents who might paint him as a “creature of Washington,” he says that he’s a public servant and here to help people.

“I’m not here to make a paycheck. I’m here to make a difference.” he said. “I think the last thing the Senate needs is another millionaire.”

He compared the relationship between voters and their elected officials with the relationship between a husband and wife, saying that they aren’t always going to agree on everything 100 percent of the time.

“Let’s find these areas that we agree on,” he said, “and let’s move on ’em.”