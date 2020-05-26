U.S. Coast Guard using I-911 system to locate boaters in distress

CLEVELAND – The U.S. Coast Guard says more boaters are flocking to Lake Erie a s people cooped up for months venture onto the water, and now it has a new system in place to help find boaters in distress.

Ninth District Command Center Chief Lt. Jodie Knox said Memorial Day Weekend was the busiest in years on the Great Lakes, with 90 cases over the weekend, which is double last year’s total.

“We are really trying to beat the drum on our safety messages and make sure people have a way to communicate with the Coast Guard and to provide us with your location,” Knox said.

The Coast Guard has a new tool to help. This season, it’s begun using an I-911 system that allows boaters to share their location within meters.

“It basically takes the search out of search and rescue which is excellent for us and excellent for the person who needs help,” Knox said.

Boaters in distress can simply provide a cell phone number for the Coast Guard to send a notification to the phone. The boater can then allow their location to be shared, with no app needed.

“You just have to accept sharing your position with us, and we can send an asset your way,” Knox said.

Knox said the Coast Guard still recommends people first use a personal locating beacon and VHF radio.

“It’s another tool in the tool chest,” Knox said. “This is just another method, so if we can get the boating public to use it, it’s great.”

She said the system has been successfully used three times in the last month, most recently to pinpoint a boat taking on water north of Avon Lake.

“They were able to send us the position via I-911, and we got assets within thirty minutes and saved two lives,” Knox said.

With Lake Erie’s water still dangerously cold, Knox said it allows for quick help for those in need.

She also reminded boaters to complete safety checks before heading out on the water, to make sure the boat’s plug is in place and to have proper equipment on board, including life jackets.

“Everybody’s been cooped up for a while. We get it. We all feel it. We want to go be outside, but please be safe,” Knox said. “Make sure you see a lot more days out on the water.”