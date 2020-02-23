U.S. Census Bureau hosts family festival at Great Lakes Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The U.S. Census Bureau hosted a family festival on Saturday.

The event was held at the Great Lakes Science Center and was free for young children and their parents. There were all kinds of activities and entertainment, including performances by local groups.

"The event will highlight the importance of counting young children in the upcoming 2020 Census—which will begin in March," said a spokesperson.

The U.S. Census Bureau will need help with the count this March. If you'd like to apply for a part-time position, click here.



