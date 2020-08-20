U.S. Attorney General talks to FOX 8 about importance of Operation Legend here in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – In Cleveland to meet with local and federal law enforcement involved in Operation Legend, U.S. Attorney General spoke with FOX 8 News about the effort to fight violent crime, the indictment of Steve Bannon and security of the presidential election.

Bannon and three others were arrested Thursday and accused of defrauding donors to an online campaign that claimed to raise money to build the southern border wall with Mexico.

A federal indictment unsealed by the Southern District of New York alleges Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, and others used hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to We Build the Wall for personal expenses.

“It’s obviously a pending matter, but I was aware of the case, and it’s going to go forward,” Barr told FOX 8 News reporter Matt Wright.

He said Bannon’s indictment does not have any relationship to President Trump.

“He wasn’t an advisor to the president at the time. This was well after he had left the administration, and I don’t think it has any relationship to the president,” Barr said.

Barr visited Cleveland Thursday as part of a tour of cities taking part in Operation Legend, a joint effort by federal and local law enforcement to combat violent crime.

“We don’t have any choice but to try to deal with it as effectively as we can. People are dying,” Barr said. “Not withstanding the talking points of the left, we do care about black lives, and the lives that are being lost today are mostly black lives in the inner city.”

According to data from the Cleveland Division of Police, there have been 87 homicides in the city year-to-date, an increase of nearly 30 percent from this time in 2019, when there were 67 homicides. There were 74 homicides in the city at this point in 2018.

Assaults with guns were up by more than 40 percent this year compared with last year through July, according to city data.

Barr said Operation Legend has led to the arrest of 70 people. 32 of them have been charged with federal crimes, according to the Justice Department.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Police announced the arrest of Jamell Gaines through Operation Legend for the murders of Eric Hakizimana and Curtis Legg. Police said Gaines carjacked and shot 17-year-old Hakizimana on Detroit Avenue near West 80th Street in May as the teenager drove home from soccer practice.

The operation was announced in July and is also underway in cities including Detroit, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Chicago.

“After the rioting, we’ve been seeing an increase in criminal activity,” Barr said.

“I’m not talking about civil unrest, just street crimes, shootings. That’s been going up.”

With the election approaching, Barr said foreign adversaries including China, Iran, Russia and North Korea might again try to interfere by spreading disinformation on social media and by hacking and releasing materials. Barr said right now, foreign interference is not at a level he’s concerned about.

“I think there are a number of foreign adversaries that are sniffing around and poised to try some activity,” Barr said. “I think we could see similar things to what we saw last time. We’re trying to police against it. The FBI is all over it.”

He urged Americans to remain vigilant to potential misinformation.

