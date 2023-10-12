(WJW) – U.S. airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel as the war in Gaza enters its 6th day.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv. They’re offering travel waivers to passengers.

“We continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed,” American said in a statement.

Delta said it is suspending operations to and from Israel through Oct. 31, USA Today reported.

“Our hearts are with those who are impacted as our people work to find safe alternatives for customers trying to depart TLV,” a statement from the airline said. “Delta will continue to explore options for customers to safely exit TLV via seats that become available on our partner airlines.”

Delta says flights to and from Tel Aviv on partner airlines should remain available and bookable on its website.

United Airlines said its flights will remain suspended “until conditions allow them to resume.”

The State Department has issued travel advisories for Gaza, Israel and the West Bank.

“Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning,” the State Department noted in the advisory.

The number of U.S. citizens who have died in the Israel-Palestinian war has risen to at least 25, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday during a visit Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.