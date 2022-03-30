PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A U.S. Air Force reservist died in a crash in Portage County Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Lt. Col. John “Jacob” Predis, 42, passed away in the crash near Shalersville at around 10 a.m. March 27.

Predis was assistant director of operations with the 758th Airlift Squadron. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 19 years.

“Jacob was an integral part of the flying squadron,” Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, said in the release. “He was a loving husband and father to his family and a faithful friend to all who knew him. His positive attitude and leadership style will be surely missed.”

According to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, It happened on state Route 44 near milepost 20. Predis was driving a 2014 Toyota north. Roger Cooley, 58, of Ravenna, was driving a 2006 Ford F450 south on state Route 44.

Reports state the Toyota lost control, drove left of the center line and collided with the Ford F450.

Predis was killed. An unknown number of occupants in Predis’ vehicle, along with Cooley, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the air reserve station, Predis’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Air and Space Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, and many others.