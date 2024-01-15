ORLAND, Florida (WJW) – The Miss America pageant is celebrating a big first.

U.S. Air Force officer Madison Marsh was crowned 2024’s Miss America Sunday night.

She is the first active-duty Air Force Officer ever to receive the title. And according to the Air Force, she’s the first active-duty service member ever to win the title.

“Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024!” the U.S. Air Force posted on social media.

Marsh, who represented Colorado, succeeds Grace Stanke of Wisconsin.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Miss America Grace Stanke attends the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

The 22-year-old is also a master’s student at the Harvard Kennedy School’s public policy program.

“You can achieve anything. The sky is not the limit and the only person that’s stopping you is you,” Marsh said in an interview on Miss America’s Instagram.

Madison Miller represented Ohio.

The contest includes 51 contestants who represent the U.S. states and the District of Columbia.