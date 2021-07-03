Tyson recalls over 8 million pounds of chicken

(WJW)– Tyson Foods on Saturday announced a voluntary recall of some of its chicken.

The recall affects about 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken, which the company says is all fully cooked.

For the safety of consumers and their families, today we issued a voluntary recall for some fully cooked chicken products. It does not include chicken nuggets or fresh products. Please read our news release. https://t.co/CxdKNZWTK0 pic.twitter.com/BqW6Z6DP9P — Tyson Foods (@TysonFoods) July 4, 2021

Tyson said the products are being recalled as a precaution due to possible exposure to listeria. “On June 9, 2021, FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death,” the USDA posted on its website.

“Tyson has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on this recall, and while there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution,” the company stated on its website.

The affected products were produced at a plant in Dexter, Missouri, between Dec. 26 of 2020 and April 13 of 2021; they were sent to foodservice and retail customers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

According to the company’s website, each package of the recalled product has the establishment code P-7089. See product labels, below, and a list of all retail and foodservice products can be found here.

Only the products listed are being recalled. “No other Tyson products are impacted by the recall, including but not limited to any Tyson® brand fresh chicken; frozen, raw chicken products or chicken nuggets,” the company said.

LISTERIA RECALL: Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled frozen, fully cooked chicken produced by Tyson Foods and sold under various brands. More details and a full list of products on our website:https://t.co/IAYB36Vvxb pic.twitter.com/KfHR5xlJFU — CDC (@CDCgov) July 4, 2021

Customers with questions should call or text 1-855-382-3101. Customer service representatives will be available beginning Sunday through Friday 8am – 5pm CDT.