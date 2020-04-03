Tyson giving frontline workers, truckers $60 million in ‘thank you’ bonuses

Tyson has announced it will give nearly $60 million in “thank you bonuses” to 116,000 frontline team members and truckers across the U.S.

According to Tyson, U.S. workers can qualify for a one-time $500 bonus payable the first week of July. The announcement is based on work attendance in accordance with Tyson’s relaxed COVID-19 attendance policy during the months of April, May and June.

Tyson also said it’s adding additional protective measures to keep works safe, including offering protective facial coverings for production workers who request them. Team members are also been provided temporal thermometers before they enter the facilities.

“Our team members have always been the backbone of our company,” said a statement on Tyson’s website. “In good and in challenging times, they have worked hard to be there for consumers across the nation. We’re doing more to support them while they produce food every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.”